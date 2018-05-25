Man charged in deadly 2017 hit and run

A grand jury indicted the man who investigators accuse of leaving his truck on the side of the interstate after he hit and killed a man in Tuscaloosa County last year.

Christopher Carrazil is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and criminally negligent homicide.

State Troopers say he was driving a truck when he struck and killed 54-year-old Darrell Pettie of Bessemer on June 21, of 2017.

We're told Pettie was involved in an earlier accident near mile marker 98 on Interstate 20/59.

A truck hit Pettie after he got out of his car to use a cell phone.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Carrazil is accused of leaving the truck behind and fleeing on foot.

Investigators considered him a person of interest, but he wasn't initially charged with a crime.

Authorities booked Carrazil into the Tuscaloosa County Jail Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him in April He's being held on no bond.

