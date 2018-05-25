Woman charged after confessing to Tuscaloosa Co. homicide

A Tuscaloosa woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in his home.

Kiara Monique Harton, 24, was taken into custody and confessed to shooting the victim, James Lester Stevenson, 51, during an argument.

The incident happened in the 4100 block of 67th Ave. in Tuscaloosa. Police say the shooting was over a welfare check.

Harton is being held at Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $150,000 bond.

