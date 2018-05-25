Suspect in custody after Tuscaloosa homicide - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Suspect in custody after Tuscaloosa homicide; Victim identified

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

A suspect is in custody after a man was found dead in his home earlier today.

James Lester Stevenson, 51, was found dead in his home in the 4100 block of 67th Ave. in Tuscaloosa.

Investigators reported suspicions of foul play. They are still processing the scene.

