State troopers ramp up patrols for holiday weekend

Alabama State Troopers will very visible on rural highways and interstates because so many drivers will be hitting the road for the Memorial Day holiday.

State Trooper Reginald King believes drivers not only slow down when they see law enforcement on patrol but they also change their behavior behind the wheel.

"You pass a unit with flashing lights, at least for the next three to five minutes you're going to change your driving behavior, you'll do exactly what you're supposed to do," King said.

King is one of many Alabama State Troopers working Memorial Day weekend patrols in west Alabama.

They're clocking drivers who speed and are looking for people not wearing seatbelts among other violations.

"There will be random checkpoints as well so we're encouraging everybody to be responsible," King added.

Aggressive patrols are the norm for holiday weekends like this.

They're also asking passengers in cars to do their part and not be a distraction to the driver as well.

"Our investigation normally reveals that the majority of the crashes, traffic crashes that we work, were preventable," King concluded.

Alabama State Troopers just wrapped up a joint detail with Tuscaloosa Police and County Sheriff's deputies near one of the rest stops.

In just three hours, they wrote tickets on 52 drivers. The lowest speed clocked in at 85 miles per hour.

