Alabaster library closed through weekend due to flooding

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) -

The floor of Alabaster's Albert L. Scott Library has flooded due to a backed up storm drain.

Crews will reassess the floor's condition after the holiday weekend, but the library will remain closed until at least then.

The damage is to only the floor, but new tile was just installed. Officials hope the damage will not be lasting.

