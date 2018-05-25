Justify won't have Audible to kick around in Belmont Stakes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Justify won't have Audible to kick around in Belmont Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) - Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Justify won't have to further contend with Audible in pursuit of the colt's bid for the Triple Crown.

Trainer Todd Pletcher said Friday that Audible will be pointed toward a summer campaign, with the $600,000 Jim Dandy at Saratoga on July 28 or the $1 million Haskel Invitational on July 29 being the top options for his next start.

Florida. Derby winner Audible finished third in the Kentucky Derby. Both Justify and Audible are co-owned by WinStar Farm and there had been much speculation whether the owners would pit them against each other when Justify tries to complete a Triple Crown sweep in the Belmont on June 9.

Elliott Walden, WinStar president and CEO, was at Belmont Park on Friday to see Audible and discussed the situation with Pletcher.

The trainer says Audible isn't doing as well as he was leading into the May 5 Derby and he doesn't think the colt is where he needs to be to win the 1 ½-mile Belmont.

However, Noble Indy is a possibility to run in the Belmont. He finished 17th in the Kentucky Derby and is also co-owned by WinStar. Pletcher said Noble Indy put himself into the Belmont mix after completing a half-mile workout Friday.

