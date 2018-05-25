Common Bonds: Art exhibit examines the moments and milestones that unite humanity

There are milestone moments in life that transcend time, culture and race. The birth of a child. The death of a loved one. A new car, a new home. Weddings and graduation. There are also those silly moments, playing in the front yard or swimming with friends.

All of them, the kind of moments worth capturing in a photograph.

Those snapshots, are the focus of an exhibit on display right now at the Birmingham Central Public Library. "Common Bonds: Birmingham Snapshots, 1900-1950," chronicles the moments and milestones that people wanted to remember, and they tell us a lot about life, then and now.

“There are common themes in snapshot photography and common aspects of people’s lives that they want to remember. So that became the theme of the exhibit. As we went through thousands of snapshots we realized that what we were seeing was this common desire to capture moments, your child growing up, your first car, your first bicycle. Sitting with your mom, sitting with your dad on the front porch,” says Jim Baggett. He’s an archivist in the Department of Archives and Manuscripts at the Birmingham Public Library.

There are almost 300 photos in the exhibit, which is on the 4th Floor of the library. The pictures show that no matter a person’s race or wealth, the same moments matter to us all.

“We realized in a place like Birmingham that’s known for division, that’s known for separation, that people black white, wealthy, middle class, poor, 1910, 1950, it didn’t matter, they took the same photographs. They had the same aspirations they cared about the same things, and this is what they were capturing in photography,” says Baggett.

The reason these pictures were chosen is because they show a shift in perceptions around photography. Just as the iPhone was revolutionary in changing the way we take and share photos, so were the first handheld cameras. When George Eastman introduced the Brownie camera in 1900, it changed not only the way people took photos, but also how people perceived photography.

“People changed the way the saw being photographed. Now having your picture taken didn’t involve putting on your Sunday clothes and going to a studio and paying a stranger to take your photo,” explains Baggett.

The pictures in the exhibit were drawn from the archive collections, but also from people in the Birmingham community. There are no captions or names under then, because you’re invited to look at the picture itself. To see the story the people in the photo are trying to tell, and you’re likely to realize that it’s very similar to your own.

The exhibit is free, is will be on display through August 31st in the Fourth Floor Gallery of the Central Library downtown. It's open during normal library hours. You can find more details here.

