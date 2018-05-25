Mariners land Denard Span, Alex Colome in deal with Rays - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mariners land Denard Span, Alex Colome in deal with Rays

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos (40) celebrates with relief pitcher Alex Colome after the team's 6-3 win over the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game Thursday, May 24, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos (40) celebrates with relief pitcher Alex Colome after the team's 6-3 win over the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game Thursday, May 24, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Mariners made the first big deal of the season acquiring outfielder Denard Span and right-handed reliever Alex Colome from the Tampa Bay Rays for two minor leaguers.

Seattle sent minor league right-handers Andrew Moore and Tommy Romero to Tampa Bay in the deal made Friday.

Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto is trying to take advantage of the Mariners' strong start by adding help in the bullpen and depth in the outfield. Colome may be the most important acquisition. He was an All-Star in 2016 with the Rays and had 47 saves last year. He's an immediate boost to a bullpen that's been relied on heavily early in the season.

Span has played both center field and left field in his career. He was hitting .238 in 48 games with the Rays, but his ability to play multiple spots in the outfield is the big benefit to Seattle after Dee Gordon's move to second base due to Robinson Cano's suspension.

The Rays also sent for minor league right-hander Peter Bayer to Oakland for right-hander Wilmer Font. Oakland acquired Font from the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 25, and designated him for assignment Wednesday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

