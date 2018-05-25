Jasper teen endures crippling injury to make it to graduation

Friday night will mark a major milestone in the lives of the graduates at Cordova High.

Especially for Janey Carter.

"I'm excited and kind of nervous," she says with a smile.

But most of all, she finds it unbelievable to be graduating.

Last July, just as her senior year was about to begin, she had a horrible car wreck that left her paralyzed from the neck down.

Her mother Heather remembers doctors giving them the sobering news.

"He was going to take her to surgery and do the best he could. People with this injury do not make it this far. They do not make it to the hospital," Heather recalls.

But amazingly, not only did Janey pull through, within months she regained movement and more importantly, feeling in parts of her body.

Recently, she's been able to stand and even take a few steps.

"It's the will to go, the extra mile to make you that extraordinary person and that is what she does every day," Joe Carter says when speaking about his daughter's determination.

As Janey graduates, she wants to encourage others by letting them know it is her faith in God that's brought her this far.

"Sometimes life isn't fair, but that doesn't mean you can give up," Janey says. "God put us here to live an extraordinary life. So just work extra hard and be the best you can be."

