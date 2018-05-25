Rising gas prices don't deter some Memorial Day travelers

Holly Brazeal is ready to hit the road this holiday weekend.

"I am traveling to Nashville. That's why I'm filling up," she says, unscrewing the cap on her gas tank.

Despite gas being $2.64 a gallon, Brazeal isn't letting that ruin her travel plans for Memorial Day weekend.

"I guess since I don't travel often, it wasn't going to deter my plans. I was going to go no matter what," Brazeal says.

According to officials at AAA Alabama, that is the sentiment of many drivers this holiday.

Even with gas prices sitting at an average of $2.66 per gallon statewide, when you compare the costs of other things like hotels and food, experts say gas is a relatively small piece of the overall costs.

But not everyone feels the same.

"A lot of my family members are staying home because of them," says Sam McCord.

He cringes a little when he sees $3.39 per gallon for premium fuel.

But experts say for the past three years, drivers were fortunate to see lower prices. So the prices we're seeing now are really more the norm.

"You have to get it and that's the way it goes. Unless you get an electric car, but I'd forget to plug it in," McCord says with a smile.

Officials at AAA Alabama say it's normal for prices to peak around Memorial Day and stay at that amount until fall begins.

Be forewarned though - Alabama's prices are usually cheaper than surrounding states. So be prepared to pay a little bit more if you're headed out of state.

