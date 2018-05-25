Major delays on I-65 SB in Alabaster after multi-vehicle wreck - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Major delays on I-65 SB in Alabaster after multi-vehicle wreck

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) -

Alabaster police are working to reopen lanes on I-65 SB after multiple vehicles were involved in an accident.

Only one lane is open one mile south of the Promenade exit.

Police say to expect heavy delays.

