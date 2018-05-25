Center Point may demolish homes, buildings soon if no improvements are made

Officials in Center Point are taking steps to improve the look of neighborhoods and protect home values.

The city has targeted six pieces of property for possible demolition.

The Old Morrison building stands empty on 1st Street Northwest. It's a neighborhood where folks would like to see it cleaned up.

"The Morrison Building has been vacant for 15 years. I used to have my dentist and periodontist there," said Donna Craigo. She has lived in the area for 20 years.

Over on 18th Avenue Northwest, a building may have its grass cut but city leaders say it's dangerous. These and other properties have to be improved by July or face being demolished.

"We want the residential area cleaned. People complain about the property next door not being maintained, kept up. It was hurt by the tornado in '12 and people haven't repaired it," said Roger Barlow, President of the Center Point City Council.

A total of six properties with homes and buildings will be torn down if there are no improvements. "We don't want to tear these buildings down, but if we have to tear them down to eradicate the problem that is what we are going to do," Barlow said.

While people in the community welcome any improvements, Craigo remains skeptical that the work will get done. "If they are not going to do it in 15 years how the heck are they going to do it," Craigo said.

Barlow said it's more expensive for the city to demolish the building than for property owners to demolish them or to make improvements.

By the way - the property owners will be charged for the demolition cost on their next tax bill.

