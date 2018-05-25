Center Point may demolish homes, buildings soon if no improvements are made

Only one lane is open one mile south of the Promenade exit.More >>
Only one lane is open one mile south of the Promenade exit.More >>
In Pelham on Friday, cars were backed up trying to get on I-65 southbound. Many of them were heading to the beach.More >>
In Pelham on Friday, cars were backed up trying to get on I-65 southbound. Many of them were heading to the beach.More >>
Officials in Center Point are taking steps to improve the look of neighborhoods and protect home values.More >>
Officials in Center Point are taking steps to improve the look of neighborhoods and protect home values.More >>
Action movie “Live” staring Actor Aaron Eckhart is being filmed in downtown BirminghamMore >>
Action movie “Live” staring Actor Aaron Eckhart is being filmed in downtown BirminghamMore >>
Subtropical Storm Alberto has developed over the Caribbean and the system will be crossing the Gulf of Mexico and moving towards the Gulf Coast over the coming days.More >>
Subtropical Storm Alberto has developed over the Caribbean and the system will be crossing the Gulf of Mexico and moving towards the Gulf Coast over the coming days.More >>