Many folks rethinking beach trips as Alberto heads to the Gulf

In Pelham on Friday, cars were backed up trying to get on I-65 southbound. Many of them were heading to the beach.

Robert Dugger of Alabaster always heads to Florida over Memorial Day weekend, but not this year. "I changed my mind after I saw the weather forecast. Saw how it was going to be. Didn't want to get down there and get stuck," Dugger said.

Others are traveling a long way to get to Florida. "We are heading to the beach. We are going to have fun no matter what.” Cassie Johnson said.

Johnson and her cousin Aaliyah of Dayton, Ohio are heading to Panama City regardless of the storms predicted through the weekend. "We were a little disappointed, but there are still a lot of things to do even if we can’t be outside. Still going to be a lot of fun," Johnson said.

That’s the message of Bud McGuire. McGuire used to live in Hamilton but now resides in Panama Beach. McGuire said despite the weather threat, people are still coming to the beach.

"It's a little tropical storm. If it was a hurricane, it may be a different story. I think we are safe for now. I don't think anyone is going to miss a beat," McGuire said.

