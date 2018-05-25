FIRST ALERT: Scattered downpours and storms likely this weekend, Alberto landfall early next week

Subtropical Storm Alberto has developed over the Caribbean and the system will be crossing the Gulf of Mexico and moving towards the Gulf Coast over the coming days. For now, the system is subtropical meaning it has partial tropical characteristics. That may change however as the storm system crosses the Gulf of Mexico.

Alberto is expected to make a landfall along the Gulf Coast Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Possible locations for a landfall range from the Mississippi Coast east to Fort Walton. As the system approaches the coast, it is expected to turn northwest which favors the more westerly solutions.

The main impact concern will be heavy rain around the center and especially north and east of the center. Lots of tropical moisture will lift north across coastal areas and eventually into central Alabama early next week.

Early rainfall estimates suggest that over six inches of rain could fall in some areas along the Gulf Coast. This is going to be a big rainmaker so flooding will be the primary concern.

Tropical storm force wind gusts will be possible along the Gulf Coast by late Monday with dangerous surf and rip currents. Heavy rain and storms will be likely along the gulf coast through Wednesday of next week and then there should be gradual improvements.

WHAT TO EXPECT ACROSS CENTRAL ALABAMA: Lots of tropical moisture will continue to stream in from the south throughout the Memorial Day Weekend so scattered storms and showers will be likely Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The peak chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening so I would try to get an early start. Also, if you have plans to head out on the lake give yourself plenty of time to seek shelter just in case a lightning producer pops-up. You can get lightning alerts on the FREE WBRC First Alert Weather App.

We could see some sunshine mixing in this weekend; however, cloud cover will increase early next week as rain becomes increasingly likely. We will begin to see rain chances back off next Thursday as Alberto lifts across the state.

Since we’re dealing with a tropical system, a low-end risk for a spin-up tornado may develop. We will continue to monitor with frequent updates on WBRC and be sure to stay weather alert throughout the weekend.

