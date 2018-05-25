Hoover man arrested for 2 burglaries in Bluff Park

A Hoover man has been arrested for two burglaries, including one at a church in Bluff Park.

Charles Thomas Cain III, 31, has been charged with two counts of third-degree burglary. He is in Jefferson County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

Hoover police responded to a report of a burglary on May 21 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in the 400 block of Cloudland Drive. The pastor arrived to find someone forced entry and ransacked the church office but did not take anything. A witness reported seeing a male wearing dark clothing running away from the area at 5:45 a.m.

The next day, the home of the witness was burglarized while she was not home. The suspected forced into to the home on Maiden Lane and stole prescription medication.

Hoover detectives learned a separate agency arrested a male that fit the description given by the witness. When they interviewed the suspect, he told them he is a heroin addict and broke into the church and residence looking for cash.

