All Around Town Catering Apollo Pork Chops over Tri-Color Rotini Pasta

1 lb boneless center cut pork chops

½ lb tri-color rotini pasta

¼ cup olive oil

Greek seasoning, salt, and pepper

½ cup Greek Vinaigrette [We like Ken’s Greek Vinaigrette w/Feta cheese and olives; consistently good product]

¼ cup feta crumbles

¼ cup sliced green olives

Diced red peppers for garnish

Drizzle pork chops with olive oil and season with Greek seasoning and salt and pepper. Set aside as you cook your pasta.

Bring water to a boil and put a bit of salt in it. Cook pasta for about 12 minutes or until al dente. Strain and pour cold water over the pasta. Get your grill nice and hot.

Place pork chops on hot grill for two minutes, Turn them ½ turn to get good grill marks. Flip them over and cook for another 2 minutes. They should be about 155 degrees internal temperature. Remove from heat, toss your pasta with olive oil and Greek vinaigrette. Arrange you pork chop over pasta and drizzle more vinaigrette over it. Garnish with peppers, olives, feta cheese, and fresh herbs.

This is a fantastic dish!