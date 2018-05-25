UPDATE: Woman facing attempted murder charges for hitting mother, daughter in parking lot

Birmingham Police have arrested a woman they accuse of intentionally hitting a mother and daughter with a car in a parking lot earlier this week.

23-year-old Cortensia Hall is charged with two counts of attempted murder after police say she used a vehicle to hit two victims - a mother and daughter - in the parking lot of McDonald's on Dennison Avenue SW Wednesday afternoon.

Police say their investigation revealed Hall was the driver of the vehicle that struck the two victims.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. One suffered life-threatening injuries.

Hall was already in custody at the Birmingham City Jail. She will be taken to the Jefferson County Jail where she will be held on a $40,000 bond.

