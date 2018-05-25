FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A very rainy and stormy pattern through Memorial Day Weekend as Subtropical Storm Alberto Crosses the Gulf

ALBERTO DEVELOPS: Subtropical Storm Alberto has developed over the Caribbean and the system will be crossing the Gulf of Mexico and moving towards the Gulf Coast over the coming days.More >>
ALBERTO DEVELOPS Subtropical Storm Alberto has developed over the Caribbean and the system will be crossing the Gulf of Mexico and moving towards the Gulf Coast over the coming days. For now the system is subtropical, meaning it has partial tropical characteristics.More >>
Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority is offering options to keep kids busy during the summer school break. Summer day camps begin May 29 for children entering kindergarten through eighth grade.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an alert for a 14-year-old boy from West Blocton.More >>
UA’s behavioral risk threat assessment, called BERTHA, is designed to train school staff to spot behavioral concerns in students. School staff can take part in BERTHA training online.More >>
Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center around 1 a.m. Friday.More >>