FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A very rainy and stormy pattern through Memorial Day Weekend as Subtropical Storm Alberto Crosses the Gulf

ALBERTO DEVELOPS: Subtropical Storm Alberto has developed over the Caribbean and the system will be crossing the Gulf of Mexico and moving towards the Gulf Coast over the coming days. For now the system is subtropical, meaning it has partial tropical characteristics. That may change however as the storm system crosses the Gulf of Mexico.

Alberto is expected to make a landfall along the Gulf Coast on Memorial Day. Possible locations range from the Mississippi Coast east to near Fort Walton. As the system approaches the coast, it is expected to turn northwest which favors the more westerly solutions. The main impact concern will be heavy rain around the center and especially east of the center. Lots of tropical moisture will lift north across coastal areas and eventually into central Alabama early next week. Early rainfall estimates suggests that over six inches of rain could fall in some areas along the Gulf Coast. This is going to be a big rainmaker so flooding will be the primary concern. Other impacts will include dangerous rip currents and high surf along coastal areas. Heavy rain and storms will be likely along the gulf coast through Wednesday of next week.



WHAT TO EXPECT HERE AT HOME AND POSSIBLE IMPACTS: Our weather will continue to feature very hot and steamy conditions, with scattered storms and showers developing. The wet weather is expected to take on more of a southwest to northeast orientation today and the development will likely increase this afternoon. More showers and storms can be expected for tomorrow, Sunday, and Memorial Day. I would try to plan the pool visit a bit earlier because showers and storms will be on the increase by late morning. The tropical system is expected to move inland and cross our area early next week so this will likely bring cloudy weather, periods of rain, and possibly some storms through next Wednesday. Rain chances should begin to back off by next Thursday as the summer heat sets in. Highs later next week will be in the 90s.



