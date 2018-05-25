Missing 13-year-old West Blocton boy found safe

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff's Office tells us the missing 13-year-old boy was found safe tonight. Samuel Simmons was found in the woods near North Scottsville Road.

Sheriff Wade said Simmons is being taken him back to his family and will be interviewed. Simmons was checked out by medical personnel and is OK physically.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an alert for a 13-year-old boy from West Blocton.

Samuel Haiden Simmons was last seen Thursday on Vernontown Road. He has red hair and brown eyes.

Simmons is 4'11" and weighs 90 pounds.

Anyone with information about where the teenager is should immediately call 911 or contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 926-3129.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.