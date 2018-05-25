ALEA issues missing child alert for 14-year-old in West Blocton

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an alert for a 14-year-old boy from West Blocton.

Samuel Haiden Simmons was last seen Thursday on Vernontown Road. He has red hair and brown eyes.

ALEA has issued an EMERGENCY MISSING CHILD ALERT. If you know the whereabouts of or have recently seen the child described here, immediately call 911. If you have other information about this missing person, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 926-3129. #Alabama pic.twitter.com/EFaYBD5rh3 — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) May 25, 2018

Simmons is 4'11" and weighs 90 pounds.

Anyone with information about where the teenager is should immediately call 911 or contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 926-3129.

