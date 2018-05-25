ALEA issues missing child alert for 14-year-old in West Blocton - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

ALEA issues missing child alert for 14-year-old in West Blocton

Samuel Haiden Simmons (Source: ALEA) Samuel Haiden Simmons (Source: ALEA)
WEST BLOCTON, AL (WBRC) -

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an alert for a 14-year-old boy from West Blocton.

Samuel Haiden Simmons was last seen Thursday on Vernontown Road. He has red hair and brown eyes.

Simmons is 4'11" and weighs 90 pounds.

Anyone with information about where the teenager is should immediately call 911 or contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 926-3129. 

