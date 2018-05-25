The best wireless phone chargers for your iPhone or Android

You know what’s missing from all our visions of a futuristic utopia? Wires. You never see anyone fumbling with a cable to plug in an Android phone or iPhone. Everything just magically works. We’re not there yet, but wireless charging technology is improving all the time. Leading the way toward this brave new world are wireless phone chargers. They’re not entirely wireless, because they still have to be plugged into a wall outlet, but they do free you from your nightly plug-in. You can just popyour smartphone on a pad, and know that in the morning it will be good to go.
Before you splurge on a wireless charger, though, make sure that your phone supports it. Loads of phones do now, from the iPhone Xand Galaxy S9to the LG V30. For smartphones that don’t, like the Google Pixel 2, you need to buy a special replacement back or a case that enables wireless charging. There used to be a couple of competing standards, but choosing a wireless phone charger is relatively straightforward now that Qi, backed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), has won out over rival Powermat.
At the iPhone event last year, Apple teased a wireless charging pad of its own, AirPower, which is built with the Qi standard and will allow you to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Airpod earbuds all at the same time, but it hasn’t been released yet. If you’re looking for a wireless charger for your iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or X, you may want to check out the speed test we ran between three popular options. There are plenty of worthy alternatives, though. Here’s a list of the best wireless phone chargers for Android devices and iPhones.
Native Union brings its unique sense of style and design to the world of wireless chargers, and we love how the eye-catching look isn’t just for show, as the ridges are grippy rubber, making them perfect for keeping your phone securely in place. The aluminum body has a circular rubber foot underneath too, along with a small LED indicator on the side to show charging status. The cable supplied is one of Native Union’s excellent braided versions with a USB Type-C connector, and at 6.5 feet long it’s easy to move the charger around if you’re not close to an electrical socket.
The charger sends up to 10w of energy through the phone around three hours from zero to full capacity on an iPhone, according to Native Union and has happily worked with all but the most rugged cases we’ve tried. It also promises excellent temperature management to maintain fast charging, and to keep things safe. It’s not cheap, but we like the design and appreciate the simplicity. However, it’s the fast charge system that makes us recommend the Drop Wireless Charger.
|Specs
|Power Output
|10w
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|3.5″ x 3.5″
|Weight
|Unknown
|Cable Included?
|Yes
|AC Adaptor Included?
|No
Is it really possible to get a wireless charger for $13? Yes, and what’s more, it’s not entirely bare-bones either, with a really cool little feature that many will welcome. You may know Choetech from its range of cables and other phone accessories. This is its aluminum wireless charger that’s compatible with the Qi system, and therefore the iPhone and various Android devices. The metal body helps keep the temperature down, along with internal heat management tech that ensures it’s safe.
The charger has a cool glowing ring around the edge to show it’s working, which is great during the day, but not always great at night in a dark room. The charger has a light sensor inside that automatically reduces the brightness when darkness falls. It worked well in our test and stopped the charger from being a pain when used next to the bed. The charger comes with a long Micro USB cable, but doesn’t support fast charging. You can’t have everything at this price.
|Specs
|Power Output
|5w
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|3.3″ x 3.3″ x 0.7″
|Weight
|Unknown
|Cable Included?
|Yes
|AC Adaptor Included?
|No
One issue that can cause concern with wireless charging is the build-up of heat, but this wireless charging stand from Tronsmart has a built-in fan to keep that temperature down and the charging speed up. It can put out up to 10W, which allows for fast charging of any Qi-compatible device that supports it. There’s a fairly subtle LED at the bottom that goes blue when you connect it and stays on green when a phone is charging. The light, combined with the fan — quiet as it is — make this a wireless charger we prefer to use on the desk rather than the nightstand.
You get a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box with it which is just long enough to reach desk height, but doesn’t leave much room for maneuver. You’ll have to snag your own power adapter and you’ll want one that supports Quick Charge 3.0 to get the most from this charger. It has padded feet that prevent it from slipping around and an unusual curved back shape, but it’s not the best looking device around — it’s made of black plastic with a big Tronsmart logo. What we do like about it is the low price, safety features, and speed of charging.
|Specs
|Power output
|10W
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|4.64″ x 2.9″ x 2.6″
|Weight
|Unknown
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|No
Buy it now from:
The Anker PowerWave Pad can output up to 10W for fast wireless charging of phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9, but it can also charge the iPhone X at 7.5W, so you should get top speed out of this pad regardless of your phone. The white disc design is fairly unobtrusive and there’s a decent weight, so it shouldn’t slide around on your desktop. There is an LED indicator and a fan inside, which is great for keeping your phone cool, but is definitely audible at times, so we wouldn’t recommend this pad for the nightstand.
We’re pleased to find that Anker has included, not just a decent 3-foot PowerLine Micro USB cable in the box, but also a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter. That means you have everything you need out of the box. Anker’s build quality is always excellent and this pad is no exception. If you prefer to be able to prop your phone up while it charges Anker does also offer the PowerWave Standat $50, which is identical in terms of functionality.
|Specs
|Power output
|10W
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|4.3” x 4.3” x 0.7”
|Weight
|303g (10.7oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
Buy it now from:
This is another versatile wireless charging pad that can output 10W or 7.5W ensuring that you get the top charging speed possible, whether you have an Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, or something else. With an unusual shape and fabric covering that comes in red, gray, or white, this is an attractive device that really stands out from the crowd. There’s an unobtrusive light in the recessed front and plenty of ventilation to keep the temperature down.
There’s a USB-C input and we’re glad to find that iOttie includes a 4-foot USB-C to USB-A cable and a power adapter in the box. Interestingly, there’s also a USB-A port on the back that you can use for wired charging if you have another cable handy. If you charge two phones (wirelessly and wired) at the same time then the speeds will be a bit slower as the capacity is split between them, but the USB-A port can go all the way up to 12W when used alone.
|Specs
|Power output
|10W
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|7″ x 5″ x 4″
|Weight
|311g (11oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
Buy it now from:
Style isn’t always a strong point for wireless charging pad manufacturers, so we were glad when Grovemade stepped up. Featuring a stainless steel base topped with hand-sanded natural cork that comes in light or dark varieties, these circular wireless charging pads stand out of the crowd. But they should blend in beautifully with your dcor. The steel provides some weight and the cork is soft, but also adds some grip to help prevent your phone from sliding around.
The pad comes with a nylon-braided power cable, and there’s a groove on the underside to stow away any excess. You do also get a 120V wall adapter in the box with the pad. Grovemade’s pads are quite expensive and they only output 5W, which means devices capable of faster charging won’t be able to charge at top speed. We think the style makes up for the functional limitation and if you charge your phone overnight, you’re not going to miss the extra speed.
|Specs
|Power output
|5W
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|0.875″ x 5.26″
|Weight
|Unknown
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
Buy it now from:
Mophie’s wireless charging padisn’t just tastefully minimalist. It’s also practical. The puck-shaped charger’s nonslip TPU coating is rubbery, preventing it from sliding around on slick surfaces. The low profile still ensures there’s plenty of room for your phone. Portable at just 0.46 x 3.82 x 3.82 inches, and light at 4.6 ounces, the Charge Stream Pad Plus replaces Mophie’s Wireless Charging Station. The main difference is that the new pad can deliver up to 10W instead of 7.5W. That means it can support fast charging, not just for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, but also for Samsung’s Galaxy phones and most other Android devices.
You get a MicroUSB to USB cable in the box along with a Quick Charge 2.0 adapter. There’s a small LED indicator to let you know when your device is charging. With its soft-touch coating, there’s no need to worry about the charger accidentally damaging your phone — Mophie says it’s designed to prevent scratching.
|Specs
|Power output
|10W
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|0.46″ x 3.82″
|Weight
|4.8oz (136g)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
Buy it now from:
Belkin’s BoostUp Wireless Charging Pad is tailor-made for on-the-go fast charging. It supports the Qi wireless standard (same as iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X), and it can deliver up to 7.5W of continuous power to any phone, tablet, or smartwatch that’s certified to support fast-charging Qi. It’s even strong enough to charge through cases 3mm thick, which means you don’t have to worry about ripping the case off your device every time you plop it down to charge.
Belkin didn’t cut corners on the charger’s design, either. The BoostUp’s circular charging pad may not be the smallest we’ve seen (7.5 x 1.75 x 5.5), but it detaches from the included AC adapter, making it easy to stuff into a crowded bag. Other nifty touches include an LED status indicator built into the base, and a quick start guide that shows you how to orient your phone or tablet properly on the pad.
|Specs
|Power output
|7.5W
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|7.5″ x 1.75″ x 5.5″
|Weight
|4.2oz (119g)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
Buy it now from:
RavPower’s Wireless Fast Charging Pad is a Qi-compatible charger that works with Android devices, smartwatches, and Apple’s latest iPhones (the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X), and can output up to 10W of power.
The RavPower charger’s other conveniences include a Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0-compatible MicroUSB cable that works with supported devices, and built-in protectionagainst short circuits and voltage surges. From 2018 it will be offered with an angled cradle, which doubles as an adjustable desk stand. But, the stand isn’t included in all bundles — it will cost a little extra.
When we tested out three wireless charging pads head-to-head with the iPhone 8, this pad was the winner. It was the fastest, most portable, and best value option.
|Specs
|Power output
|10W
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|3.54 x 0.62 inches
|Weight
|4.8oz (136g)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
Buy it now from:
If you’re after something light and truly portable, then this wireless charging pad from Bezalel should tempt you. It will charge any Qi-compatible device, from an iPhone X to a Galaxy S9, but Bezalel also sells cases to bring wireless charging capability to older smartphones like the iPhone 7. The glossy pad is made from premium materials with an aluminum base and an elegant acrylic surface that comes in black or white. It is magnetic, and the cases are designed so your phone naturally slides into the right spot for charging.
For just an extra $10 you can get the stand, which enables you to slot the charging pad in and prop your phone in either landscape or portrait view while it charges. You get a cable with the pad, but you’ll need to supply your own wall charger. For best results use the charger that came with your phone. This version has a maximum output of 5W, but there is a Futura X Turbo for $60 that goes up to 15W output for fast charging devices that support faster speeds. The stylish look makes this stand out from the wireless charging crowd, but we also appreciate the internal cooling system.
|Specs
|Power output
|5W
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|3.7” x 3.7” x 0.27”
|Weight
|91g (3.2oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|No
Buy it now from:
This wireless phone charger caught our eye at IFA in Berlin. It’s a really smart design that can be broken down for portability. The base is solid, non-slip plastic with a cushioned pad for your device. The frame is aluminum and it sports several notches which allow you to slot the actual charging pad in wherever you want. This means you can get that charging sweet spot by adjusting the position of the pad, allowing you to place your phone in portrait or landscape. If you want to travel light, you can pop the square wireless charging pad out and just take it with you.
We’re pleased to find that the Ventev Wireless Chargestand supports the Qi and PMA standards, and it also supports fast wireless charging for devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9, and S9 Plus. The only slight downside is that it has a fairly hefty power brick that needs to be plugged in, but that’s how you can get up to 15W out, which is significantly more than many wireless phone chargers on the market. It’s also really versatile. Not only can you change the position of the pad,you can also reverse the aluminum frame for a slightly different angle.
|Specs
|Power output
|15W
|Standard
|Qi and PMA
|Dimensions
|3.8 x 3.5 x 5.2 inches
|Weight
|Unknown
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
Buy it now from:
If you’re looking for an alternative to Samsung’s official wireless charging pad that supports faster charging for the newer members of the Galaxy family, including the S9 and S9 Plus, then this could be it. The design is stylish, with a circular metal frame in gold, silver, rose gold, or space gray. The pad itself is shiny black or white, but thankfully there is a rubber cross in the center which protects your phone and prevents it from sliding around. There are also pads on the bottom so it grips the table top.
It works fine with most cases and will charge any Qi device, but fast charging devices like the Galaxy S9 will enjoy 1.4X the usual speed. There’s a LED that lights up blue when the device is charging and turns green when it’s fully charged. We’re not a big fan of LEDs on charging pads, because you don’t want a light on the nightstand and it seems superfluous, since your phone already indicates when it’s fully charged, but at least this is a small one. You get a decent Micro USB cable in the box with it, but you’ll have to provide your own charger.
|Specs
|Power output
|2A
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|3.94” x 3.94” x 0.31”
|Weight
|130g (4.75oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|No
Buy it now from:
This circular wireless charging pad from Samsung resembles a flying saucer. If you have a Note 8, or a later Samsung flagship such asthe S9, you can use it to quickly charge your device without a cord. It’s capable of fast charging at around 2A, instead of the standard 1A you get from most wireless chargers, making it around 1.4X faster, at least according to Samsung. It’s outfitted with acircular strip of rubber to prevent your phone from sliding off the top, and another one on the bottom to prevent it from sliding around on your desk or bedside table. The LED is, unfortunately, quite bright and it shines blue when charging and green when fully charged. It also flashes when there’s a problem.
Because the pad can charge supported phones faster, there’s a silent fan inside to help keep the temperature down. You’ll also have to use the charger and cable supplied if you want the faster speeds, but you can use this pad with other Qi charging devices for standard speeds. You can get the pad in black or white, and it’s pretty portable. It does the job, but the design is dull, and if you don’t have a Samsung phone that supports fast wireless charging, there’s little reason to pay a premium for this pad.
|Specs
|Power output
|2A
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|4” x 4” x 0.81”
|Weight
|117g (4.12oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
Buy it now from:
As far as we know, TYLT was the first manufacturer to offer wireless chargers with this tilted, 45-degree cradle design, which allows you to see your phone more easily than if it were lying flat. The VU is a Qi charger with three coils inside, so you can put your phone on the cradle in portrait or landscape mode and it will still charge. There’s a single LED under the lip of the stand which goes green to indicate that it’s charging.
However, this charger is a bit on the expensive side, the power adapter is ugly and chunky, and some people have found that the pad can produce a lot of heat. The bright, plastic design is available in blue, green, and red, or you can go for black if you want something a bit more subdued. It also has a nice, soft-touch finish. We like the distinctive design, but it will take up a bit more space than a simple pad.
|Specs
|Power output
|5W, 1A
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|7.5” x 3.5” x 0.5”
|Weight
|161g (5.7oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
Buy it now from:
The QiStone+ from Fonesalesman is a smart, wee device that pushes wireless charging to the next level. It’s a wireless charging pad that will recharge any device that supports the Qi standard, but it’s also a portable battery pack that can be wirelessly charged itself. As the name would suggest, it looks like a stone. It’s rounded and it’s very portable. There are four padded feet on the bottom that prevent it from slipping on surfaces. When you place your device on it to charge, there’s a loud beep and a blue light comes on to confirm that it’s charging. There are also four green lights to give you an idea of how much power remains in the 4,000mAh internal battery.
Interestingly, the QiStone can also be chargedon a Qi wireless charging pad. There is a standard Micro USB port for charging as well. It can also charge another device while it is being charged, and there’s a USB port to enable wired charging as a backup for devices that don’t support wireless charging. That means you could simultaneously charge two devices with it, though they won’t charge up very quickly. If you want some extra juice on a trip, this is one of the few devices to offer a genuinely wireless solution.
The only thing we don’t like about the QiStone is that loud beeping sound to confirm charging has begun when you place a device on it. Considering there’s a blue light to indicate charging, it seems superfluous, and it’s obnoxiously loud. It does also come with a Micro USB to USB cable, but there’s no AC adapter. Ultimately, this is a stylish and functional wireless charging solution. We’d suggest pairing it with Fonesalesman’s wired WoodPuck ($30), for use at home and for charging the QiStone up.
|Specs
|Power output
|1A (1A USB)
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|4.13″ x 2.83″ x 0.78″
|Weight
|135g (4.76oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|No
Buy it now from:
This is a smart charging pad solution that could serve the whole family, because it has three spots on the top for wireless charging, and an additional USB port in the base for charging with a standard Micro USB-to-USB cable. That means you could charge up to four devices at once. It has a typical Ikea style that’s rounded and unobtrusive, it’s designed to fit in with any dcor, and it’s finished in white or birch wood. The spots for charging are marked clearly by plus signs, and as long as you place your device in the middle of one the charging should start fairly quickly. The device isalso rubberized for added grip, and it’s quite heavy so it won’t slip.
There’s a tiny LED that lights up for three seconds when you first power the pad on. It will stay on when a device is charging and will flash if there is an error. You also get a cable and AC adapter with the pad. The adapter is a pretty bulky, white plastic affair. This is one of the biggest wireless charging pads we’ve seen, so it could prove ideal for busy households with multiple devices to charge. You can also get a single pad version ($28), which also has the USB port output.
|Specs
|Power output
|1A x3 (2A USB)
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|12″ x 5″ x 1″
|Weight
|800g (28.2oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|Yes
Buy it now from:
This stand is specifically for the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, Note 8, S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, S6 Edge Plus, Note 8, or Note 7, because it supports a slightly faster rate of wireless charging, provided you pair it with a Quick Charge 2.0 Adaptive Fast Charger. Use it with a standard charger and you’ll get slower charging speeds. It can also charge the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, but not at the faster speed. You have to prop your phone in this charging stand in portrait view and there are padded sections to prevent any scratches.
There’s a standard LED to indicate when it’s working, which could be annoying if you want to use this on your nightstand, but it will work well on a desktop. The design is fairly plain, black plastic. There’s a big white Itian logo, which is thankfully covered up when you place your phone on it. This is one of cheapest options we’ve seen for the faster wireless charging rate. Unfortunately, though you do get a cable in the box, there’s no power adapter.
|Specs
|Power output
|1.2A
|Standard
|Qi
|Dimensions
|5.5” x 3.8” x 3.8”
|Weight
|181g (6.4oz)
|Cable included?
|Yes
|AC Adapter included?
|No
Buy it now from:
helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.