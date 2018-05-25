By Simon Hill



Annually more than a billion smartphones aresold across the world, and because the competition is so fierce, phones at the cheaper end of the scale are getting better. Much better. There is no longer any need to buy the most expensive phone just to get the best, and latest features. In our guide to the best cheap phones you can buy, we highlight the ultimate phones that don’t have an outrageous price tag.

Our pick

OnePlus 6

Why should you buy this:The OnePlus 6looks the part with a large screen packed into a compact body, it has the fastest processor out there, and it boasts a capable dual-lens camera.

Who’s it for: Anyone who wants a flagship smartphone with a near stock Android experience, at a lower price than the Google Pixel 2.

How much will it cost: $530+

Why we picked the OnePlus 6 :

While the $530 standard price tag means this is the most expensive OnePlus smartphone to date,you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more powerful phone for a comparable price. The OnePlus 6 adopts a notch and shaves the bezels right down to pack a large display into a compact body.

You will find a fingerprint sensor on the back with a powerful dual-lens camera. The combination of a 16-megapixel lens and a 20-megapixel lens enables a powerful bokeh effect for blurring the background of shots, which the portrait mode and special bokeh effects are intended to take full advantage of. The inclusion of optical image stabilization and an f/1.7 aperture spells solid low-light performance. The OnePlus 6 can also shoot slow-motion video and there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for detailed selfies.

Want the fastest Qualcomm processor to power your smartphone? The OnePlus 6 has you covered with a Snapdragon 845. It’s the same chip powering the Samsung Galaxy S9, HTC U12 Plus, and the LG G7 ThinQ— phones that cost more than $700 a pop — and it even offers more RAM. You get a choice of either 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, though 8GB of RAM is rather excessive. It’s worth paying the extra for more internal memory, as the OnePlus 6 doesn’t have a MicroSD card slot.

The 6.28-inch Full Optic AMOLED screen has a 2,280 x 1,080-pixel resolution, which looks glorious, and will impress most people. You also get Bluetooth 5, which offers faster connectivity and range, AptX HD Bluetooth for the best wireless audio performance, and OnePlus’ proprietary fast-charging technology, Dash Charge. The latter provides you with a full day of battery life in just 30 minutes. Speaking of the battery, the OnePlus 5 has a 3,300mAh capacity and can be charged via the USB-C port. And yes, you can charge and listen to music at the same time, because there’s a headphone jack on the bottom of the phone.

One of the OnePlus 6’s biggest draws is its smooth and accessible user experience. The OxygenOS operating system sits atop Android 8.1, and the user interface doesn’t stray far from the stock Android experience on a Google Pixel phone. OnePlus adds in several handy additional features, including a reading mode, clever adaptive contrast for viewing the screen outdoors, a slide-in shortcut and information page called Shelf, and gestures such as a double-tap to wake the screen.

The OnePlus 6 is only available on GSM networks, meaning you can use it on AT&T and T-Mobile, but it won’t work with Sprint or Verizon. Other downsides include the phone’s lack of an IP rating for water resistance andits slippery exterior. For $530, you’re getting equal, if not better performance, than the Galaxy S9 — without the gimmicks. It’s astonishingly good value, and a phone you won’t regret buying regardless of your budget.

The best cheap iPhone

iPhone SE

Why should you buy this:It’s the best 4-inch smartphone ever made with many of the same specs as the iPhone 6S and a strong camera.

Who’s it for: Anyone who wants an iPhone, but has limited cash or just likes ‘em small.

How much will it cost: $350+

Why we picked the iPhone SE:

This is the obvious choice for bargain-seeking Apple fans who have their hearts set on an iPhone. It takes most of the features of the iPhone 6S and packs them into the body of an iPhone 5S. If you feel like modern smartphones are getting too big, then the iPhone SE will suit you perfectly.

It has the same A9 processor as the 6S, backed by 2GB of RAM. On paper, that doesn’t sound impressive, but in terms of real-world performance, it’s lightning fast and beats many more expensive phones. There is a great 12-megapixel main camera that takes sharp, crisp, natural-looking photos, and has support for Live Photos. You also get Touch ID, Siri, and NFC for Apple Pay.

The 4-inch screen matches the 6S for pixel density, so it’s sharp and clear. The iOS platform is very easy to use and you get access to an excellent library of slick apps and games. The battery is only rated at 1,642mAh, but since it’s powering a smaller display, it results in above average stamina. Apple has also upped the base storage model from 16GB to 32GB.

Inevitably, there are some disappointments here. The front-facing camera is just 1.2 megapixels, so this is not the phone for selfie fans. There is also no 3D Touch. Despite the compromises, this is the most reasonably priced iPhone you can buy right now.

The best phone under $400

HTC U11 Life

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Why should you buy this: The HTC U11 Life offers a great design and decent performance, along with modern features like Bluetooth 5.0 and even water-resistance.

Who’s it for: Those that have a budget of $400 and simply want the best phone they can buy.

How much will it cost: $350

Why we picked the HTC U11 Life:

HTC may have had a rough few years, but it’s back with a vengeance with the HTC U11 series — including the U11, U11 Plus, and U11 Life. The latter is one of the best looking phones for its $350 price tag, and it’s well rounded in almost every main category.

The rear features the same sapphire gleam as the flagship U11, but instead of glass, HTC has gone with acrylic. It still looks great, and it stands out from a sea of budget phones. It’s IP67 water-resistant, like the U11, and it’s one of the cheapest phones to have this rating.

Under the hood, the HTC U11 Life features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chip, coupled with 3GB of RAM, assuming you’re going for the North American version of the device. In our review, the phone performed relatively well, and it should handle most tasks with ease. You will get 32GB of storage in this phone, though it can be expanded with the MicroSD card slot.

On the front, you will find a 5.2-inch 1,920 x 1,080 pixel LCD display, which is about what you would expect from a phone in this price range. It looks crisp and colorful, though not as bright as a flagship smartphone. What’s neat is this phone is chock full of digital assistants to choose from.Not only will you get Google Assistant, but you will also have access to Amazon Alexa, and HTC’s Sense Companion. You can trigger Google Assistant or Alexa by squeezing the phone — a feature brought down from the U11.

On the back, the rear-facing camera sits in at 16-megapixels with an f/2.0 aperture, and while it’s probably the weakest part of the phone, it’s still great for this price range. The front-facing camera is also 16 megapixels, though it’s rather standard. The battery comes in at 2,600mAh, which isn’t large, but it should get you through the day without any problems.

The only downside? The phone only works on T-Mobile and AT&T, so you may have to go for the Moto X4 as an alternative.

The bestphone under $300

Nokia 6.1

Why should you buy this:The Nokia 6.1 is a great, cheap Android phone with solid specs and a decent display that won’t let you down.

Who’s it for: Pure Android fans on a budget who want substance with style.

How much will it cost: $270

Why we picked the Nokia 6.1:

The Nokia 6.1 has a durable, chunky metal body that’s elevated by the eye-catching anodized copper, iron, or gold accent lines, depending on the color you pick. It has a satisfying heft and feels more expensive than it is, though the big bezels around the 16:9 display do make it feel a bit dated.

You’ll find a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen in the Nokia 6.1 with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It’s a little dull, but perfectly legible in most conditions and good enough for the price. The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, which performed well in our testing and that’s backed by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Like most budget phones, the camera is a bit of a weak link, but the 16-megapixel lens with an f/2.0 aperture and Zeiss optics is capable of capturing occasionally great shots — if you’re in good lighting. Low light and night shots are generally poor and there’s no dual lens for that coveted bokeh effect. The front-facing camera is rated at 8 megapixels and can capture wide angle shots for group selfies.

A 3,000mAh battery provides enough power to see you through a full day, and there’s a fingerprint sensor on the rear.One of the best things about the Nokia 6.1 is the complete absence of bloatware. As an Android One phone, there is no manufacturer “skin” or theme cluttering up the user interface. You can also expect speedy, long-term software updates, which is a rarity for budget phones.

You will also find NFC, offering support for Google Pay, which is another common omission at the budget end of the market. There is also support for Bluetooth 5, but the Nokia 6.1 does lack water resistance. Overall, it’s a terrific phone for the money.

The best phone for less than $200

Honor 7X

Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Why should you buy this:The Honor 7X looks better than phones costing twice as much, and manages to match on performance too.

Who’s it for:Anyone who wants to own a $200 phone that feels and works like it cost way more.

How much will it cost: $200

Why we picked the Honor 7X:

When top-of-the-range phones reach $1,000, paying $200 for one must mean it’s rubbish, right? Wrong, and in the case of the Honor 7X, very wrong indeed. Honor has impressed us with its low-cost phones before, but the 7X goes way beyond anything it has released at this price before. In fact, it undercuts the Honor 6X, the model it replaces.

For your $200 you get a metal-bodied smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio screen, measuring 5.93-inches and with a 2,160 x 1,080 pixel resolution, giving you the very desirable large screen and compact body experience. That is the same deal you’ll find on the LG V30, the Galaxy S8, and the OnePlus 5T. Phones that cost two or three times more.

Naturally, the Honor 7X isn’t a high-performance gaming machine, but it holds its own with a Kirin 659 processor and 2GB of RAM, plus 32GB of internal memory. That is the base model in the U.S., while in the U.K. the Honor 7X has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage memory, but costs a little more at 270 British pounds.

You may expect a simple camera on the Honor 7X. No, it’s a dual-lens setup with a 16-megapixel main cam and 2-megapixel secondary lens, ready to shoot bokeh-style shots that look professional. Software tweaks have sped up performance and improved low-light photography over the Honor 6X, and it’s great for taking pictures to share online. The selfie camera even has cute face filters built right into it.

We like the software too. It’s Android Nougat with Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 user interface over the top. Honor is a sub-brand of Huawei and share a lot of technology, which is good news for us because EMUI is much improved over old versions. There are fewer customizations, it’s faster, and more logical. It’s not a faultless phone. There is no NFC for Android Pay, the software is a bit old, and the 3,340mAh battery didn’t take us past two days with moderate use.

But still, the Honor 7X is only $200 and an absolute bargain.

The best phone for around $100

ZTE Blade Z Max

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Why should you buy this:The ZTE Blade Z Max may have a super low price tag, but it’s still a decently capable phone for those looking for something to do the basics.

Who’s it for: Those that want a phone capable of texting, calling, web browsing, and running social media apps without paying more than $120.

How much will it cost: $120

Why we picked the ZTE Blade Z Max:

The ZTE Blade Z Max may have a low price tag, but it doesn’t look like such a cheap phone. It offers a grippy rubber-feeling exterior with a fingerprint sensor on the back — right below the dual-lens camera, which is tough to find on a phone this price.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435, which may be a little weak for some users. But coupled with the 2GB of RAM, it can handle most day-to-day activities pretty well. It also features 32GB of storage, but there is a MicroSD card slot for those that want more.

Perhaps the best thing about this phone is the massive battery, which comes in at 4,080mAh and can last more than a day.On the back, you’ll find a 16-megapixel dual-sensor camera, while the front-facing cam sits in at 8 megapixels. Don’t expect anything remarkable out of the camera.

The main downside here is that the phone is only available on MetroPCS, but there are different variations of it on other carriers. On Cricket Wireless, you have the ZTE Blade X, while on the Boost Mobile network you get the ZTE Blade Force. Last but not least is Verizon, which offers the ZTE Blade Vantage. The phones may have slightly different features, so you will want to take a look at the specs to make sure they have everything you need.

How we test

We’re fanatical about our phones here at Digital Trends. Every phone we test serves as our main device for at least a week, often longer, so we can get a real feel for what life would be like living with it. We read on them, game on them, shoot video and photos, navigate, organize, and occasionally even make calls. Every facet is explored, every manufacturer claim is challenged, and we’re careful to take the intended audience and price tag into account when judgment time comes.

Debates on the best phones in different categories are a regular occurrence and no one on the mobile team is shy about sharing their opinion. When we find flaws, we tell like it is. Ultimately, we’ll never recommend any phone that we wouldn’t be happy using ourselves.

Is now a good time to buy?

There is always something new and better just around the corner. If you’re content with the phone you have, then keep it, because the longer you wait, the better your choices will be. There are a couple of big-budget releases on the fast-approaching horizon, but if you need a new smartphone now, the picks we’ve outlined here will not disappoint.



