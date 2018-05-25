Moore's Marinade Yaki Wings and Potato Salad

Ingredients:

5 lbs fresh wings

1 bottle Moore's Teriyaki Marinade

2 cups Moore's Asian Teriyaki Wing Sauce

1 cup Moore's Harissa Hot Sauce

Salt

Pepper

1/4 cup green onion, chopped

1/4 cup sesame seeds

Instructions

1. Marinate wings in Moore's Teriyaki Marinade for 30 minutes

2. Season with salt and pepper to taste

To Grill:

1. Place wings on medium heat grill, about 350 degrees

2. Cook for about 20 minutes, turning them every 5 minutes.

3. Internal temperature needs to be 165 degrees

To Bake:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees

2. Place wings on a wire rack inside a large rimmed baking sheet

3. Bake until cooked through with an internal temperatuer of 165 degrees, usually 35-40 minutes

Once wings are cooked, toss in Moore's Asian Teriyaki Wing Sauce and Moore's Harissa Hot Sauce.

Top with sesame seeds and green onion.

Potato Salad

Ingredients:

½ cup Moore's Original Marinade

4-6 whole potatoes

1 cup mayonnaise

3 tbsp. Dijon Mustard

2 cups cheddar cheese

½ cup chopped onions

chives for garnish

salt and pepper to taste

foil

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 dgrees

Clean potatoes and cut into cubes

Create a pouch for the potatoes with the foil

Place potatoes in pouch and pour Moore's Original Marinade on top of them

Place potatoes in the oven for 30-60 minutes or until soft, timing varies depending on amount of potatoes

Once soft, let potatoes cool off for about 15 minutes before placing them in the refrigerator

After potatoes are chilled, mix in mayonnaise. dijon mustard, cheddar cheese, onions, chives, and salt and pepper to taste

Keep potato salad chilled until ready to serve

