Tuscaloosa Co. Park & Rec Authority providing summer camps for kids

Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority is offering options to keep kids busy during the summer school break.



Summer day camps begin May 29 for children entering kindergarten through eighth grade. The camps operate out of four different PARA activity centers: Belk Center, Faucett Center, Miller Center and Phelps Center.

The cost is $28/per day or $84/week, plus a $30 registration fee.

Find more information here: http://www.tcpara.org/recreation/parakids/day-camp

Also, PARA is introducing a new Outdoor Adventure Camp this summer, for kids ages 8 - 12. The week-long outdoor camps begin June 4 and run 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. each day.

Their cost is $200/week or $600/month, plus a $25 registration fee.



Find more information here about the outdoor camp: http://www.tcpara.org/recreation/outdoor-recreation



"We're excited to keep the kids busy all day long," PARA Public Relations and Marketing Manager Becky Booker said. "Parents who have to work don't have to worry about it, their kids will be engaged, busy having fun, making new friends.

