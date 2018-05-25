Russia's ex-US envoy: Trump wants better ties with Russia - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Russia's ex-US envoy: Trump wants better ties with Russia

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's former ambassador to the United States says "toxic" political infighting is preventing U.S. President Donald Trump from improving relations with Russia.

Ties between the two countries have been deteriorating steadily since Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula and threw its weight behind separatists in eastern Ukraine. Moscow's hopes that President Trump would be willing to start the relationship from a clean slate have been largely disappointed.

Sergei Kislyak served as Russia's ambassador in Washington from 2008 until his tenure ended last year amid scrutiny of his recurrent meetings with the Trump campaign staff. He told The Associated Press on Friday that Trump appears eager to improve ties with Russia but the "toxic" political climate is making it impossible for him.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

    Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-05-25 03:02:32 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-05-25 13:14:48 GMT
    Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.More >>

  • Harvey Weinstein arrested on rape, criminal sex act charges

    Harvey Weinstein arrested on rape, criminal sex act charges

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-05-25 13:14:35 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    More >>

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    More >>

  • Jury recommends $25M in Johnson & Johnson lawsuit

    Jury recommends $25M in Johnson & Johnson lawsuit

    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-05-24 20:42:21 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-05-25 13:08:07 GMT
    Johnson & Johnson said it's disappointed in the decision and will appeal. (Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak)Johnson & Johnson said it's disappointed in the decision and will appeal. (Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

    A Southern California jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $25 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.

    More >>

    A Southern California jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $25 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly