5 Memorial Day sales that might have slipped under your radar

Memorial Day weekend is a time for remembrance, family, friends — and some of the best sales of the year. Retailers everywhere are rushing to discount their wares as we head into a glorious holiday weekend. But with so many sales to be had, you’d be surprised about how many great deals get pushed out of the spotlight. With big savings on brand-name appliances, laptop computers, and clothing, there are quite a few lesser-known sales that you likely never would have heard of — until now.

We took a deep dive into the tumultuous world of Memorial Day sales and came back with as many hidden gems as we could carry. If you’re looking for some extra savings on the things you need, the items you want, and the products you just can’t live without, take a look at some of our favorite weekend sales.

We highlighted this sale earlier in the week, but with all of the Memorial Day discounts flooding the internet, REI quickly dropped off everyone’s radar. With savings on jackets, backpacks, camping stoves, and just about every other type of outdoor gear imaginable, now is still a great time to find some pretty sweet REI gear for less. This sale is only going on until May 28, so you’ll want to act quickly while supplies last.

You may have already done the bulk of your spring cleaning this year, so the memories of all of those annoying household chores are likely still fresh in your mind. Imagine how much easier life would be if you had a helpful little automaton doing some of the dirty work for you. Though these little robots may not be able to wash your dishes or do your laundry, they will certainly help make sure your floors are free of dust, dirt, and all of those crumbs you spill onto the floor. The Roomba sale is going on right now through June 2 with discounts available on Amazon and direct from iRobot.

With companies like Best Buy, Amazon, and others offering enormous savings on home appliances, it’s easy to forget that many of the smaller retailers are getting in on the action as well. If you’re looking for savings on everything bed, everything bath, and everything beyond, this is the sale you’ve been looking for. Take up to 50 percent off Keurig, Dyson, and of course, all of the other products that make a home a home. You won’t see a home and kitchen sale of this magnitude again until Labor Day, so we suggest you hop on this deals train before it leaves the station.

Though the Huckberry website doesn’t directly say it is having a Memorial Day sale, that’s absolutelythe case. With huge savings on outerwear, boots, home accessories, and just about everything else you need as we head into summer, Huckberry is your go-to for solid discounts. If all you’re looking to buy this weekend is a mound of new and stylish clothes, we highly suggest you start your search here.

When it comes to telling time, you can either pull out your phone, look at the sun’s position in the sky, or bust out your stylish wristwatch like a boss. Watches are notoriously expensive, however, and finding a timepiece you like at a price you can actually afford is a lot more of a struggle than it should be. With the Fossil Memorial Day sale, you can take an extra 20 percent off watches, wallets, and accessories just by using the promo code YAYSALE. This sale will only last until May 28 and supplies are limited.

