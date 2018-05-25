Beef Tips over Broccoli Rice - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Beef Tips over Broccoli Rice

Beef Tips over Broccoli Rice (Source: WBRC Video) Beef Tips over Broccoli Rice (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:

2 cups diced Beef
1/2 cup sliced onions
1/2 cup sliced bell pepper
1 cup diced mushrooms
1 1/2 cup cooked rice
1/2 cup broccoli shredded
2 cups beef broth
1/2 teaspoon spoon sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 tablespoon water
Oil
Onion powder to taste
Garlic to taste
Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Season Beef with onion powder, garlic, salt and pepper. 
Heat sauté pan add oil and Beef sauté for 3-5 minutes. 
Add bell peppers, onions and Mushrooms. 
Sauté for for 1-2 minutes. 
Heat beef broth and sugar, mix water and cornstarch together and add to broth to make the sauce. 
Add sauce to the beef and sauté 1-2 minuets. 
Add oil two a second sauté pan onion, and shredded broccoli sauté 2-3 minutes 
Add rice season with onion powder, garlic, salt and pepper sauté 2 - 3 minutes

Powered by Frankly