Beef Tips over Broccoli Rice

Ingredients:

2 cups diced Beef

1/2 cup sliced onions

1/2 cup sliced bell pepper

1 cup diced mushrooms

1 1/2 cup cooked rice

1/2 cup broccoli shredded

2 cups beef broth

1/2 teaspoon spoon sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoon water

Oil

Onion powder to taste

Garlic to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Season Beef with onion powder, garlic, salt and pepper.

Heat sauté pan add oil and Beef sauté for 3-5 minutes.

Add bell peppers, onions and Mushrooms.

Sauté for for 1-2 minutes.

Heat beef broth and sugar, mix water and cornstarch together and add to broth to make the sauce.

Add sauce to the beef and sauté 1-2 minuets.

Add oil two a second sauté pan onion, and shredded broccoli sauté 2-3 minutes

Add rice season with onion powder, garlic, salt and pepper sauté 2 - 3 minutes