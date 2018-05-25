Beef Tips over Broccoli Rice

Ingredients:
2 cups diced Beef
1/2 cup sliced onions
1/2 cup sliced bell pepper
1 cup diced mushrooms
1 1/2 cup cooked rice
1/2 cup broccoli shredded
2 cups beef broth
1/2 teaspoon spoon sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 tablespoon water
Oil
Onion powder to taste
Garlic to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Season Beef with onion powder, garlic, salt and pepper.
Heat sauté pan add oil and Beef sauté for 3-5 minutes.
Add bell peppers, onions and Mushrooms.
Sauté for for 1-2 minutes.
Heat beef broth and sugar, mix water and cornstarch together and add to broth to make the sauce.
Add sauce to the beef and sauté 1-2 minuets.
Add oil two a second sauté pan onion, and shredded broccoli sauté 2-3 minutes
Add rice season with onion powder, garlic, salt and pepper sauté 2 - 3 minutes
