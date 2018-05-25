Authorities searching for escapee from Childersburg Work Release Center

Authorities are looking for Anthony Marler who escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center. (Source: AL Dept. of Corrections)

Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center around 1 a.m. Friday.

Anthony Marler was serving 20 years for manufacturing a controlled substance.

Anyone who sees Marler is asked to call your local law enforcement agency, the Childersburg Work Release Center or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.