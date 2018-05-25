Meet Mickey's Weather Kid Bella! She loves to mimic WBRC meteorologists while she is watching TV with her grandfather.

Bella either wants to be a meteorologist or a veterinarian when she grows up. Her mom says she loves animals, but also loves to tell everyone what the weather will be.

Her mom says before her softball games she likes to check the weather on her app.

Congratulations Bella on being this week's Mickey's Weather Kid!

