Family of Tuscaloosa shooting victim faces alleged killer in court

The family of a shooting victim faced the man accused of pulling the trigger in court Thursday.

Police say Randy Britford shot Jacquire Douglas while he was sleeping. Douglas was dating Britford's ex-girlfriend. Douglas' family tells WBRC he was a good, hardworking man and they want justice for him.

They attended Britford's preliminary hearing wearing shirts in Douglas' honor.

"He was a real gentle person. He wasn't a violent-like person, he didn't get in no trouble. He didn't deserve to die. He was 38, he had a lot of life to live. He could've gotten married and had a family and it was taken from him,” said Debra Travis, Douglas’s Aunt.

Police said Britford also shot his ex-girlfriend in the attack, but she survived.

Britford is facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

