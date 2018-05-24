Formosan termite cases jump 50 percent in Jefferson, Shelby counties

The termite is causing billions of dollars in damages to home and exterminators are seen more cases in Shelby and Jefferson counties.

Clint Hester with Stark Exterminators has seen some severe cases of the Formosan termite. He says there's a big difference between this highly destructive termite verses others.

"They're lighter color, larger size and larger amount. So you may have termites swarm out in your house and you come home and there are thousands of termites everywhere. If it's Formosan, there will be tens and thousands of termites everywhere," Hester said.

The Formosan termite can cause 10 times more damage during the same time frame as the native termite.

"There was a case in Center Point, it was an older home that hadn't been kept in while and hadn't had anyone inspecting it. We went into the home the other day the whole house is completely ate up from the top rafters all the way down to the crawl space. The whole house," Hester said.

So how you prevent those bugs from swarming up into your home?

"If you can eliminate as many moisture sources as possible you will help yourself a lot with termites. People make the mistake of stacking fire wood on the porch or right against the house. That's another big thing you don't want to do. Try to keep it 20 feet a way from the house," Hester said.

