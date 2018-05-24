UA launches school safety program to combat school violence

With the recent school shooting in Texas, here at home, many parents are asking how we can make our schools safer.

The University of Alabama is teaming up with a crisis management company to help teachers take proactive measures against school violence. UA’s behavioral risk threat assessment, called BERTHA, is designed to train school staff to spot behavioral concerns in students. School staff can take part in BERTHA training online.

“We're really trying to get the word out that it's something each individual school can utilize in their efforts to combat school violence,” said Brenda TrueLove, Bama At Work program manager.

Most schools already have violence prevention programs, which usually includes behavior management, but this assessment breaks down warning signs, how to report it, and an action plan.

“Teachers are there with students every day and they know what's going on. I say it's kind of like Goldilocks. This isn't really so bad, or this is sort of bad, or this is approaching a bad problem or is it a 911 emergency,” said TrueLove.

The training also provides detailed scenarios and if executed properly it could help save lives.

“A tip an anonymous tip, or the teacher reports to the behavioral management team that Johnny is having a really bad day, normally he's easy going does his work, but something is really going on,” said TrueLove.

“If you can adjust these issues early as they are first developing it's going to lead to better outcomes for everybody, not just the students but the community,” said Mom Denise Hills.

The UA and the company Firestorm is offering the training free for the first year and the deadline to sign up is September 1. If you're interested in learning more about the BERTHA program check out the website.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.