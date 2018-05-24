FIRST ALERT: Tropical system will mean a wet weekend

The rain chances are climbing over the next few days. Expect widespread rain and even a few thunderstorms through the weekend. The heaviest rainfall will impact South Alabama and the Gulf Coast because of a developing tropical system. It is still early, but it is likely we will see a tropical depression by Saturday and possibly even a tropical storm. Heavy rainfall is likely from Gulf Shores to Panama City along with gusty winds and rip currents. If you have beach plans, I think we'll see some improving weather by Wednesday of next week. In the meantime, we can expect a fairly soggy forecast.

Locally, the rain chances will remain high through the Memorial Day weekend. I think the best chances of rain will come on Sunday and Monday. If you have outdoor plans, the best chances for any decent weather will come Saturday morning. Expect highs in the mid-80s over the next few days.

Make sure you remain close to our WBRC First Alert weather app tomorrow and through the weekend for updates.

