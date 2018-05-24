New FBI campaign aims to stop threats made on social media

The FBI has announced a new campaign to stop people from making threats on social media.

There were a number of hoaxes after the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. The #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign is an effort to educate people about the serious consequences of posting threats.

“This is a message to those people, that it’s not a joke. It’s a very serious matter that the FBI and our partners take very seriously,” said Paul Daymond, spokesperson for the Birmingham FBI office.

