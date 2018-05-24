Mixed reviews in Alabama for recommendations of seat belts on schools buses

The National Transportation Safety Board has recommended to states that currently don’t require seat belts on school buses that all new buses are equipped with them.

However, the recommendation is getting mixed reviews in Alabama.

“The only priority above making sure our students get a quality education is making sure parents know their children are safe when in our custody. With limited resources available, we must make sure we use what we have effectively, creating the safest environment possible for as many students as possible,” said State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey in a statement to WBRC. “Although we are not opposed to seat belts, most of the harm that comes to our children is not a result of lack of seat belts. Most school bus pupil fatalities occur outside buses in or near loading zones. If funding is to be spent on school bus safety, it appears more lives could be saved by investing in enhanced safety measures in loading/unloading zones.”

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.