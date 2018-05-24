Homewood mayor says city needs to do something about narrow streets impacting emergency responses

Homewood's mayor has responded to concerns about narrow roads impacting emergency response times after firefighters tell us they are sometimes having a difficult time maneuvering some of the city's streets.

This is almost a daily occurrence for Homewood firefighters, who have to direct traffic to get their fire engine through without hitting cars parked on both sides of the street. It's challenges like this that could mean life or death for victims in emergency situations.

"If a house is burning, we don't have time. We're not talking minutes, we're talking seconds that are valuable to us, and we don't have time to go out and move cars," said Lt. Darrell Garrett with the Homewood Fire Marshal's Office.

Homewood mayor Scott McBrayer says when the city was established decades ago when most people had one car. Now, however, it's a different story.

"Now we have so many young families moving into our city and most of those families have three and four - sometimes five - vehicles. There's a lot of on-street parking," McBrayer said.

We're told talks are underway to come up with ways to ease the situation. McBrayer feels the council could take a look at only allowing parking on one side of a residential street to even relaxing some restrictions that would allow people to build driveways in their front yards.

"I know for sure the residents in Homewood are smart enough to know that something needs to be done, because if it was their child that our paramedics were trying to reach they would want those roads just as clear as they can be," McBrayer said.

McBrayer tells us the council has hired a firm to conduct a traffic study. We're still working to find out if that study will look at parking in neighborhoods. In the meantime, you'll need to stagger how you park in.

Homewood says there's at least 18 feet of clear space across from you. If not, you'll get slapped with a $20 citation.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.