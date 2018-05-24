Pay raises coming for Pelham teachers

Teachers in Pelham are getting a pay raise.

The local pay boost will range from one to one and a half percent depending on the teacher's experience.

It will also be in addition to the and that will be in addition to the two and a half percent pay raise for all public education employees approved by Governor Kay Ivey in March.

Pelham Supt. Scott Coefield says getting to this point has taken about two years.

Pelham formed its own school district just four years ago.

In that time, they've built a couple of new schools on top of other fiscal responsibilities so Coefield says they wanted some of the dust to settle before focusing on raises.

He says they also wanted time to do research, conduct surveys, hear from teachers and community members before implementing this new plan.

Overall, these raises will require a quarter of a million dollars in funding.

“It’s really about showing appreciation and trying to do a little more and we're going to try and continue to do the best we can balancing all of our needs to try to do more for our teachers,” Coefield says.

Besides the overall pay raises, Coefield says about twenty-percent of veteran teachers will get academic supplements for helping younger teachers.

With this raise and all the previous incentives they were offering, this means Pelham teachers will receive the highest compensation in Shelby County.

