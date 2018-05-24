Walker Co. Sheriff's offering $1,000 for information after dog shot in eye with arrow

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information about a dog that was shot in the eye with an arrow.

The dog was found Wednesday in the Pocahontas community, just east of Carbon Hill.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian, who was able to remove the arrow. The dog is expected to make a full recovery.

If you have information, contact Sheriff's Deputy Car Carpenter at 205-302-6464. The Sheriff's Office also said you can send a private message on Facebook.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.