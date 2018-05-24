Reward for information after dog shot between the eyes with arrow raised to $5,000

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is still looking for information about a dog that was shot in the eye with an arrow and has a $5,000 reward for anyone with any information.

The initial reward was raised after PETA offered to add $2,500 for information leading to an arrest to the existing $2,500 reward.

The dog was found May 23 in the Pocahontas community, just east of Carbon Hill.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian, who was able to remove the arrow. The dog is expected to make a full recovery.

If you have information, contact Sheriff's Deputy Carl Carpenter at 205-302-6464. The Sheriff's Office also said you can send a private message on Facebook.

