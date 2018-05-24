Alabama road project calls for unmarked graves relocation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Work on a road project in Alabama has been paused pending the relocation of several unmarked graves.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the Alabama Department of Transportation will need to relocate the graves near the former Bryce Hospital before proceeding with the Tuscaloosa project. David Kemp is a preconstruction engineer for the state Department of Transportation.

Kemp told the Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission Monday that officials are working to move the graves.

The Department of Transportation contracted the University of Alabama's Office of Archaeological Research last year to survey the property for graves.

The road project aims optimize traffic flow along the McFarland Boulevard corridor and reduce median crossovers. It wasn't clear Monday where the graves would be relocated.

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

