2 adults airlifted to UAB in bad wreck on Hwy 431

Multiple people have been sent to the hospital after an accident on Highway 431.

Two adults were airlifted to UAB and an 8-year-old passenger was taken to Gadsden Regional with minor injuries.

All four lanes are closed near Glencoe city limits.

A Ford Ranger left the road the road after having what appeared to be a blowout, striking the two adults on the shoulder of the road. The vehicle was upside down when crews arrived.

A detour is in place. Highway 431 southbound drivers are told to take Reads Mill Road to Hollingsworth Drive and back to Highway 431.

We will provide more information when it is available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.