All lanes closed on Hwy 431 near Calhoun/Etowah county lines

All four lanes are shut down on Highway 431 near the Calhoun and Etowah county lines.More >>
All four lanes are shut down on Highway 431 near the Calhoun and Etowah county lines.More >>
BB guns are not regulated by the federal firearms act. While crooks might use BB guns to scare victims, Czekelba said the robbers could very easily get shot by a victim or someone in law enforcement.More >>
BB guns are not regulated by the federal firearms act. While crooks might use BB guns to scare victims, Czekelba said the robbers could very easily get shot by a victim or someone in law enforcement.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are determined the single-vehicle crash that left three Parker High School students dead was caused by drag racing. DUI also played a factor.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are determined the single-vehicle crash that left three Parker High School students dead was caused by drag racing. DUI also played a factor.More >>
If you have a beach trip planned for the Memorial Day weekend, stay weather alert.More >>
If you have a beach trip planned for the Memorial Day weekend, stay weather alert.More >>
A tropical depression will likely take shape over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. This could potentially become a tropical storm and if that happens, the first name on the list will be Alberto.More >>
A tropical depression will likely take shape over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. This could potentially become a tropical storm and if that happens, the first name on the list will be Alberto.More >>