University of Alabama volcano expert shares her thoughts on Hawaiian volcanic eruption

Geysers of hot lava and ash have erupted from underground fissures for nearly a month.

And no end is in sight according to University of Alabama volcanologist Kim Genareau.

"Fissures opened up in a neighborhood and fortunately they were able to evacuate people because you don't want lava coming up in your living room," she said.

She called what been seen so far tame compared to some historic volcanic eruptions.

The blue flames of methane gas burning also hide dangers not immediately visible.

"It can destroy property... It can be hazardous to aircraft that fly through ash particles and the gasses and ash can go through a number of chemical reactions causing acid rain, poisoning water supplies, and agriculture."

There are more pictures and information about the volcanic activity on the WBRC news app. We also have a volcano documentary you can watch by clicking on 'App Extra'.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.