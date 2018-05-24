Trucks by the Tracks returns to Northport

After a two year break, Trucks by the Tracks returned to downtown Northport Thursday.

People lined up to sample food and drinks from 9 different food trucks.

The city of Northport will benefit from the event in a couple of ways.

First, indirectly it's making a small amount of money off business license fees and permits.

Secondly and more importantly, it gets people to come into its downtown shopping area who may not have already thought about coming here.

City Councilman Jay Logan believes it helps bring Northport's downtown to the forefront and helps sell the city the city to newcomers.

"This event should be the beginning of a lot of smaller community type events using our food truck community where we play off each other's energy. And it's just a great, great event,” Logan explained.

Logan said they will poll people who attended Trucks by the Tracks to determine if the event should be brought back as something that happens once a year or as often as once a month.

