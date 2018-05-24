Jefferson County saves millions by refinancing debt

Jefferson County Commissioners approved a sale of warrants on Thursday which means the county sold off some $138 million of their debt. The end result means more money for the county.

"This is a great day for Jefferson County," said Jefferson County Commissioner Sandra Little Brown.

The county received an upgrade in its credit rating from major services which meant a lower interest rate, saving taxpayers a lot of money.

"I think the financial community spoke loud and clear that Jefferson County government is restored," said Commissioner David Carrington.

Carrington hopes future commissions will put the cost into an account and use it to pay for a new jail in cash within the next 15 years.

"I would encourage the future county commission to be fiscally conservative as we have been and to use all of the money at the bottom of the waterfall including the $14 million - put it in a savings account," Carrington said.

But Commissioner Brown would like to see any access funds go to help financially struggling cities like Brighton, Lipscomb, and Fairfield.

"We have some hurting cities. We have some cities that are on the verge of bankruptcy. I want to reach out to those hurting cities and see if we can do some funding," Brown said.

There is also a word of warning from county commissioners. They said future commissions will have to use the money carefully. It was bad decisions that put them into a financial mess to begin with.

