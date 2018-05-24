Why are criminals using BB guns to commit crimes?

Recently we've seen a string of criminals using BB guns instead of the real thing.

Most recently, Hoover police arrested two 16-year-olds in a robbery where they allegedly used BB guns this week. BB guns are made to look realistic, so crooks looking for quick cash might use them, but police said they could end up getting killed because of the illusion.

Christopher Walton and Deon Lewis are the two teenagers that were arrested. They are accused of using a BB gun in the robbery of a pizza delivery driver Monday. Hoover police say the weapons are replicas of assault rifles.

"This nothing new. This has been happening for years where you have people use a BB gun to commit a crime," said Lt. Keith Czeskelba of the Hoover Police Department.

When it comes to getting a BB gun, it's not a problem.

"It is very easy to purchase as you can see on Amazon and other places. They make them to look very realistic now," Czeskelba said.

BB guns are not regulated by the federal firearms act. While crooks might use BB guns to scare victims, Czekelba said the robbers could very easily get shot by a victim or someone in law enforcement.

“There is no way to know is a split second decision as to whether or not that is a real gun or a BB gun," Czeskelba said.

Another factor to consider in Hoover, Birmingham, Alabaster and other cities is it's even illegal to discharge a BB gun.

