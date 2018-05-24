Kentucky to host Kansas on Jan. 26 in SEC-Big 12 Challenge

Florida freshman right-hander Tommy Mace limited LSU to one earned run in seven innings Wednesday night as the Gators edged the Tigers, 4-3, in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.More >>
LSU football legend Billy Cannon died Sunday morning. He was 80 years old.More >>
Family, friends, and fans gathered Wednesday to remember the life at legacy of legendary former LSU Tiger, Billy Cannon.More >>
University of South Carolina and Missouri played a late night game at the SEC baseball tournament in Hoover, Alabama Tuesday.More >>
A University of Georgia tennis player has been arrested in Alabama on drug charges.More >>
Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.More >>
Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.More >>
The University of Alabama and The University of Texas have announced a home-and-home series between the Crimson Tide and Longhorns. The Tide will travel to Austin in 2022 and the Longhorns will come to Tuscaloosa in 2023.More >>
National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.More >>
The University of Alabama has scheduled a game with Utah State for September 3, 2022, and the payout for the Aggies will be the third-largest dollar amount ever paid to a visiting football team.More >>
As the 2018 NFL Draft was coming to a close, the Crimson Tide managed to set a new program record for picks.More >>
After having four players selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, it was mostly silent on day two for the Crimson Tide until late in the third round.More >>
Four Alabama Crimson Tide players have been taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.More >>
It’s just another way that Nick Saban motivates his players: He reminds them each year around the time that the spring game is held that the players from the winning team will be eating steak the next Monday night while the losers will be eating beans.More >>
