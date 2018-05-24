Kentucky to host Kansas on Jan. 26 in SEC-Big 12 Challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

The one-day event pits all 10 Big 12 schools against 10 of the Southeastern Conference's 14 members on various campuses.

Other matchups this year include Alabama at Baylor, Arkansas at Texas Tech, Florida at TCU, Texas at Georgia, Iowa State at Mississippi, South Carolina at Oklahoma State, West Virginia at Tennessee, Kansas State at Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at Oklahoma.

The SEC schools that won't be participating in the 2019 SEC/Big 12 Challenge are Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State and Missouri.

The SEC won last season's event 6-4. It marked the first time in the event's five-year history that the SEC had finished above .500, though the 2017 Challenge ended in a 5-all tie.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.