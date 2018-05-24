FIRST ALERT: Tropical trouble Memorial Day Weekend; Scattered downpours and storms likely

A tropical depression will likely take shape over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. This could potentially become a tropical storm and if that happens, the first name on the list will be Alberto.

There are still lots of questions with respect to intensity and track, however, there is increasing confidence in impacts along the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast. Scattered downpours and storms will be likely throughout the holiday weekend, dangerous rip currents will be likely, along with high surf.

Our Higher Resolution Baron Model suggests the tropical system will track towards the central panhandle while the Global Model suggests a track towards the Alabama Gulf Coast. Regardless of track, there will be a potential for periods of heavy rain and flooding along the coast for the holiday weekend.

As we fine tune the track and intensity forecast we will be able to offer more specifics with respect to direct impacts such as wind gusts.

WHAT TO EXPECT LOCALLY: We will continue to see numerous scattered storms and showers over the next several days.

Our forecast for Thursday has been on track with the greatest concentration of showers and storms over southern locations. We could see more development this evening, even further north, so keep an eye to the sky. We’ve had some stronger storms Thursday and that threat will continue with the risk for frequent lightning, gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain.

Patchy fog will give way to another hot/humid start Friday morning, with some sunshine. Scattered storms and showers will be developing by lunchtime and taking on more of a southwest to a northeast motion. The moisture-rich air will remain in place as the tropical system approaches the state this weekend, so rain chances will remain elevated at 70% through Memorial Day. It won’t rain all the time so take full advantage of any breaks and keep an eye out for lightning alerts on the weather app.

It’s still too early to determine if the tropical system will have direct impacts in our area. That said, long-range data doesn’t show this moisture departing anytime soon. Therefore, we will likely see these higher rain chances continue through the middle of next week.

