Ole Miss rallies in 10th, tops Georgia 5-4 in SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Tim Rowe's two-out single scored Thomas Dillard with the winning run in the 10th inning Thursday as No. 2 seed Mississippi edged No. 3 seed Georgia 5-4 in a Southeastern Conference Tournament elimination game.

Ole Miss (43-15) plays Friday against the loser of Thursday's game between No. 7 seed Auburn and No. 11 seed Texas A&M.

The Rebels rallied after Georgia took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th on LJ Talley's homer off Parker Caracci (4-2).

Nick Fortes hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the 10th and scored the tying run when Dillard doubled off Aaron Schunk (2-2). Rowe ended it with a single up the middle.

Georgia (37-19) erased a 3-1 deficit to force extra innings. The Bulldogs capitalized on an errant throw by Caracci to tie the game with two unearned runs in the eighth.

A seventh-inning rain delay lasted nearly two hours.

