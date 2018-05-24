US Foods to expand Louisiana distribution facility

MARRERO, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says a food distribution center in suburban New Orleans plans to triple its size and add 45 jobs to its current 140-person payroll.

Edwards announced US Foods' investment in its F. Christiana distribution facility in Marrero in a news release Thursday.

Construction will begin later this year. Hiring will begin soon after the expansion is finished in about two years. The average annual pay will be $46,000.

Edwards' office says Louisiana is giving the Rosemont, Illinois-based company a $1.5 million performance-based grant to offset facility improvements and construction upgrades. It will also get a performance-based, $561,000 forgivable loan for infrastructure upgrades.

The facility distributes more than 2,000 food and food-related items to restaurants, hotels and convenience stores in Louisiana, southern Mississippi and southern Alabama.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.